LOADING

Type to search

Decaturish.com’s last e-edition of the year features most uplifting stories of 2020

Decatur Editor's Pick

Decaturish.com’s last e-edition of the year features most uplifting stories of 2020

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 31, 2020
Share

 

Decatur, GA — The Decaturish.com e-edition for January features our most uplifting stories from 2020, and is being made available to all of our readers today, Dec. 31.

The monthly e-edition is an exclusive product for our paying supporters. Normally, the archived versions are uploaded to our website a month after publication. But we have made January’s edition available to everyone starting today. Our paying supporters got their copies on Dec. 29.

To view our last e-edition of 2020, click here. To download it, click here.

To see previous versions of the e-edition, click here.

If you or your business has been featured in the e-edition and you’d like a keepsake, the PDF versions are downloadable.

If you’d like to receive our e-edition in 2021, sign up to become a paying supporter by visiting supportmylocalnews.com.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus