Decaturish.com’s last e-edition of the year features most uplifting stories of 2020
Decatur, GA — The Decaturish.com e-edition for January features our most uplifting stories from 2020, and is being made available to all of our readers today, Dec. 31.
The monthly e-edition is an exclusive product for our paying supporters. Normally, the archived versions are uploaded to our website a month after publication. But we have made January’s edition available to everyone starting today. Our paying supporters got their copies on Dec. 29.
To view our last e-edition of 2020, click here. To download it, click here.
To see previous versions of the e-edition, click here.
If you or your business has been featured in the e-edition and you’d like a keepsake, the PDF versions are downloadable.
