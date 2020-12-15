DeKalb adds four new drop box locations for Jan. 5 runoff

Share









Decatur, GA – Registered voters in DeKalb County can now cast their absentee ballots in the Jan 5. runoff at four additional drop box locations, according to a press release from DeKalb County. The newly added drop boxes became active and accessible for DeKalb voters on Dec. 14, at 2:30 p.m. Voters can now safely cast their ballots at more than 30 drop boxes around the county. The new drop box locations are:

Stonecrest Library

3123 Klondike Road

Stonecrest, GA 30038

DeKalb-Atlanta Senior Center

25 Warren Street, SE

Atlanta, GA 30317

North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Drive

Chamblee, GA 30341

South DeKalb Senior Center

1931 Candler Road

Decatur, GA 30032

All drop boxes are under 24-hour surveillance and ballots are securely collected at least once a day. A complete list of drop boxes can be viewed at www.dekalbvotes.com.

Helpful Tips and Reminders

– In-person advance voting started Dec. 14 and concludes on Dec. 31.

– Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at advance voting locations. They must dropped off at a drop box or mailed in (and post marked) by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

– Voters who want to vote absentee should apply for their absentee ballot as soon as possible and long before the deadline of Dec. 31, 2020.

– Voters utilizing absentee ballots should check online for any updates related to available drop box locations and the status of their ballots.

– For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298- 4020, or visit www.dekalbvotes.com.

