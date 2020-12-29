LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb announces ‘ReLeaf DeKalb’ tree planting program

Decatur Metro ATL

DeKalb announces ‘ReLeaf DeKalb’ tree planting program

Decaturish.com Dec 29, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Share

 

Decatur, GA – DeKalb homeowners will have an inexpensive option to add shade and beauty to their front yard this fall and winter.

Recently approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, ReLeaf DeKalb is a tree-planting partnership with Trees Atlanta, a press release says.

Residents in unincorporated DeKalb County can have an overstory tree professionally planted in their front yard for only $25. The goal of the partnership is to have 400 trees planted during the first two years of the program, with 100 trees reserved for rights-of-way in commercial corridors and other county-owned properties.

The program is open to residents of unincorporated DeKalb County. There is a strict limit of two free trees per home, and there are up to 150 trees available on a first-come, first-served basis during the first year.

Homeowners participating in this program may purchase additional trees from Trees Atlanta upon request. Employees or DeKalb County government officials are not eligible to participate.

The program is also available to residents of  AtlantaBrookhavenChambleeDecatur, and Sandy Springs.

For more details and to sign up for the ReLeaf DeKalb tree planting program, visit www.treesatlanta.org/yardtree

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus