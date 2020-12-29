DeKalb announces ‘ReLeaf DeKalb’ tree planting program

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb homeowners will have an inexpensive option to add shade and beauty to their front yard this fall and winter.

Recently approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, ReLeaf DeKalb is a tree-planting partnership with Trees Atlanta, a press release says.

Residents in unincorporated DeKalb County can have an overstory tree professionally planted in their front yard for only $25. The goal of the partnership is to have 400 trees planted during the first two years of the program, with 100 trees reserved for rights-of-way in commercial corridors and other county-owned properties.

The program is open to residents of unincorporated DeKalb County. There is a strict limit of two free trees per home, and there are up to 150 trees available on a first-come, first-served basis during the first year.

Homeowners participating in this program may purchase additional trees from Trees Atlanta upon request. Employees or DeKalb County government officials are not eligible to participate.

The program is also available to residents of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Decatur, and Sandy Springs.

For more details and to sign up for the ReLeaf DeKalb tree planting program, visit www.treesatlanta.org/yardtree

