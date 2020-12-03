DeKalb County Board of Health to shift flu shot sites from COVID-19 testing sites back to health centers

Share









Decatur, GA – As demand for COVID-19 testing continues to surge, the DeKalb County Board of Health, beginning Monday, will shift flu shot resources at the Doraville and Stonecrest COVID-19 testing sites back to nearby health centers, according to a press release from the Board of Health.

Flu shots are available at the following health centers, during the times indicated:

Health Center Address and Phone Number Hours of Operation Clifton Springs Health Center 3110 Clifton Springs Rd.

Decatur, GA 30034

(404) 244-2200 Health Center Hours

(for in-clinic appointments):

Monday – Friday

8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. East DeKalb Health Center 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30058

(770) 484-2600 Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Hours:

Tuesdays and Thursdays

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Health Center Hours

(for in-clinic appointments):

Monday – Friday

8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. North DeKalb Health Center 3807 Clairmont Rd., NE

Chamblee, GA 30341

(770) 454-1144 Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Hours:

Monday – Friday

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Health Center Hours

(for in-clinic appointments):

Monday – Friday

8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. T.O. Vinson Health Center 440 Winn Way

Decatur, GA 30030

(404) 294-3762 Health Center Hours

(for in-clinic appointments):

Monday – Friday

8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Appointments are required for in-clinic flu shots. Scheduling and registration for drive-thru flu shot locations can be done online.

“While individuals are rightly concerned about COVID-19 prevention and testing, many are overlooking getting a flu shot,” said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A. “While no vaccine is 100% effective, we do have a seasonal flu vaccine. The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine to much of the population is still months away. I strongly encourage everyone to get a flu shot, as symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza mirror each other for several days.”

Standard and high-dose flu shots, which provide better protection against the flu for seniors, are available at all of DeKalb’s health centers and drive-thru locations. Although in short supply in many locations, the Board of Health continues to maintain an adequate supply of high-dose flu shots.

Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.

Those receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment at drive thru flu locations.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.

For more information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit the Board of Health’s flu webpage or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.

