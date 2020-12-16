DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections approves single precinct change for Jan. 5 runoff

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections (BRE) is planning a single polling place change for the Jan 5, 2021 runoff election, according to a press release from the county.

Under the proposed change, voters who recently cast their ballots during November’s general election at the Briarwood Recreation Center in Brookhaven will now move to the Lynwood Recreation Center, located at 3360 Osborn Rd. NE in Brookhaven for the runoff election.

The proposed shift in location, which is approximately 3 miles away from the previous location, is necessary due to major renovations at the Briarwood Recreation Center.

This change will become effective after Dec. 24 unless the BRE receives public comment in opposition to such change, in which case the BRE will hold a special called meeting to consider public comments received and further action on the proposed change.

“We are pleased to offer the same number of polling locations as the General Election, but this shift in Brookhaven is necessary due to planned renovations,” said DeKalb County Voter Registration and Election Director Erica Hamilton. “We encourage all voters to double-check their polling locations to ensure that they know where to go to vote.”

DeKalb’s Voter Registration and Elections Office will mail impacted voters a letter to inform them of any changes. Additionally, signs will be placed at the previous voting location to redirect voters to the new location.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause, and we encourage all voters to check our website for up-to-date information on advance voting, drop boxes, and polling place information,” Hamilton said. “We’re looking forward to another seamless election with record turnout.”

Hamilton’s department also will publicize any changes online at www.DeKalbVotes.com , on social media and in local newspapers across DeKalb County. For additional information about DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.