LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections approves single precinct change for Jan. 5 runoff

campaign coverage Decatur

DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections approves single precinct change for Jan. 5 runoff

Alex Brown Dec 16, 2020

Share

 

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections (BRE) is planning a single polling place change for the Jan 5, 2021 runoff election, according to a press release from the county.

Under the proposed change, voters who recently cast their ballots during November’s general election at the Briarwood Recreation Center in Brookhaven will now move to the Lynwood Recreation Center, located at 3360 Osborn Rd. NE in Brookhaven for the runoff election.

The proposed shift in location, which is approximately 3 miles away from the previous location, is necessary due to major renovations at the Briarwood Recreation Center.

This change will become effective after Dec. 24 unless the BRE receives public comment in opposition to such change, in which case the BRE will hold a special called meeting to consider public comments received and further action on the proposed change.

“We are pleased to offer the same number of polling locations as the General Election, but this shift in Brookhaven is necessary due to planned renovations,” said DeKalb County Voter Registration and Election Director Erica Hamilton. “We encourage all voters to double-check their polling locations to ensure that they know where to go to vote.”

DeKalb’s Voter Registration and Elections Office will mail impacted voters a letter to inform them of any changes. Additionally, signs will be placed at the previous voting location to redirect voters to the new location.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause, and we encourage all voters to check our website for up-to-date information on advance voting, drop boxes, and polling place information,” Hamilton said. “We’re looking forward to another seamless election with record turnout.”

Hamilton’s department also will publicize any changes online at www.DeKalbVotes.com , on social media and in local newspapers across DeKalb County. For additional information about DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus