DeKalb County COVID testing sites will operate on modified schedule due to Christmas holiday

COVID-19 Decatur Metro ATL

DeKalb County COVID testing sites will operate on modified schedule due to Christmas holiday

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 21, 2020
Cars line up at the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County’s COVID-19 testing sites are operating on a modified schedule this week due to the Christmas holiday.

Here is the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health.

DECATUR, Ga. – Due to the Christmas holiday, the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing sites will operate on a modified scheduled beginning Wednesday.

– Wednesday, December 23: All sites will close at 2 p.m.

– Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25: All sites will be closed.

– Saturday, December 26:  The Stonecrest testing site, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

The COVID-19 Call Center will also close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, through the weekend. Individuals will receive their results to the email they provide during registration.

Appointments and registration for COVID-19 testing is required and available online. To ensure testing resources are available for individuals who have pre-registered for testing on their scheduled date and time, pre-registrations will be verified to ensure that the appointment date matches the actual day. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be asked to return on their scheduled day. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Normal call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

 

