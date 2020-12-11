DeKalb County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Dec. 11.

“Sheriff Maddox received test results today after having revealed earlier this week that she and other newly elected Georgia sheriffs had likely been exposed to the virus while attending a training session by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in Pine Mountain, Ga. for the past several weeks,” the Sheriff’s Office reported. “Other metro area sheriffs also tested positive.”

Maddox says she feels fine.

“Although the test results are positive, I am not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19,” she said. “I am, in fact, feeling well and hope to continue to overcome any effects that may occur. I appreciate the concerns that have been shared since becoming aware of this situation.”

She currently is self-quarantining at home, the Sheriff’s Office says.

