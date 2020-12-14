DeKalb County warns ‘food insecurity reaching crisis levels’

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County plans to hold another food distribution event after warning the public that food insecurity in the county has become a crisis.

“DeKalb County Government is adding a fourth food distribution site in December because food insecurity is reaching crisis levels for many families,” the county announced. “On Saturday, Dec. 19, the former K-Mart building parking lot in Doraville will be one of four locations where 3,700 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a bag of ground beef or 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters.”

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said that many families are having a difficult time right now.

“We recognize that many families are struggling to keep food on their tables,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “The Buford Highway distribution site grew out of our partnership with nonprofit advocacy organizations and municipal leaders in Doraville, Brookhaven and Chamblee. This new location will help us to reach a more diverse cross-section of families in need.”

Since May, DeKalb County has provided food to more than 23,000 families.

Here are the details about the Dec. 19 food distribution event:

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four locations: – Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340 – Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034 – James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021 – New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038 Community partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church. The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce, ground beef and chicken. For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

