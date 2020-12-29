DeKalb COVID-19 testing sites to modify hours for New Year’s

Share









Decatur, GA – Due to the New Year’s holiday, the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing sites will operate on a modified scheduled beginning Thursday, according to a press release from the County.

Thursday, December 31: All sites will close at 2 p.m.

Friday, January 1 and Saturday, January 2: All sites will be closed.

The COVID-19 Call Center will also close at 2 p.m. on Thursday and will be closed Friday, through the weekend. Individuals will receive their results to the email they provide during registration.

Appointments and registration for COVID-19 testing is required and available online. To ensure testing resources are available for individuals who have pre-registered for testing on their scheduled date and time, pre-registrations will be verified to ensure that the appointment date matches the actual day. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be asked to return on their scheduled day. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Normal call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

