DeKalb offers free Christmas tree curbside collection until Jan. 14

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Sanitation Division has announced free Christmas tree curbside collection service for county residents until Jan. 14, 2021, according to a press release from the county.

Trees will be collected during residents’ regularly scheduled sanitation collection service days. To participate, residents must remove all decorations from trees and place them curbside. Tree length must be 7 feet or less. Trees that cannot be trimmed to the required size may be taken to the county-owned Seminole Road Landfill or collected by the Sanitation Division’s Special Collection unit (fees may apply).

This service provides an opportunity for residents to dispose of Christmas trees sustainably and free-of-charge. All trees will be recycled and converted to mulch.

For more information about free Christmas tree curbside collection, to arrange for a special collection for larger trees or to inquire about general sanitation-related services, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DkalbSanitation.

