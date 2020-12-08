DeKalb Police say 5-year-old fatally shot another 5-year-old after finding gun

Share









Lithonia, GA — A 5-year-old girl shot a 5-year-old girl in Lithonia after finding a gun in the home, DeKalb County Police say.

Police have arrested 36-year-old Chad Brooks Sr. in connection to the Dec. 4 incident. Police allege that the 5-year-old found his gun and he’s facing charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree.

“DKPD investigators do believe the victim was shot by another 5-year-old in the home,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “There is no relation between the two, but the juveniles were friends and knew each other their entire lives. There were was an adult and four juveniles in the home at the time of the shooting, including the victim. Mr. Brooks (suspect) is not related to the victim, but he is the father of the other children that were present. At this time, we are not considering charges for anyone else.”

The girl who died was identified as Jada Willingham.

