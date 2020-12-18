DeKalb residents encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for Stuff the Bus Holiday Toy Drive

Share









Decatur, GA – This Saturday, Dec. 19, DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a special event to help bring the joy of Christmas to underserved children during the holidays, according to a press release from the county.

The Stuff the Bus Holiday Toy Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northlake Mall, located at 4800 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.

“Many residents have seen a decrease in income due to the spread of COVID-19, yet their economic demands have not changed,” Commissioner Cochran-Johnson said. “By donating new toys, local children can experience the joy of the holiday season and DeKalb residents can assist in providing a sign of hope to parents who may not be unable to have the type of Christmas they desire due to economic hardship.”

This event is open to anyone wanting to donate new, unwrapped toys to deserving children. Individuals dropping off supplies are asked to wear a mask and event staff will be outfitted with masks and gloves to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Our August Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive was a great success,” Commissioner Cochran-Johnson said. “DeKalb County residents showed up and donated enough school supplies to fill two busses. We are confident many will do the same for our children this Saturday at the toy drive.”

Toys for boys and girls ages 10-12 are highly needed, although toys for children of all ages are welcome. Some suggested items include but are not limited to VTech KidiBeats Drum Set, Townley Girl Trolls World Tour Cosmetic Backpack Set, basketballs, Adora Sweet Baby Banana Machine Washable Baby Doll, Football, LEGO Set, doll Stroller, Disney Princess Dress Up Set, over-the-door basketball Hoop and toys of a similar variety.

All donations collected will be given to the Marine Toys for Tots organization and distributed to local children in need. A U.S. Marine will be present on Saturday on behalf of Marine Toys for Tots. To date, the organization has distributed 584 million toys and has supported 265 million children across the United States.

