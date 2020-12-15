DeKalb Schools may resume in-person learning on Jan. 19

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District has announced that face-to-face instruction may resume as early as Jan. 19, but there’s an important caveat.

To reopen, the school district is changing its metric from cases per 100,000 residents to the COVID-19 positivity rate, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Previously, the school district said it would reopen when cases reached 100 per 100,000 people or less for 14-days. As COVID-19 cases spiked – cases now stand at 496 per 100,000 people in DeKalb County, it became clear that it would be a long time before cases fell to 100 per 100,000 people.

Now, the district tells the AJC, the new metric for resuming face-to-face learning is the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate. The superintendent hinted at this possibility during a recent School Board meeting. The positivity rate will have to fall below 10 percent over a two week period for in-person learning to resume on Jan. 19. Currently, the county’s positivity rate is 10.1 percent. To read the AJC story, click here.

The school district’s revised reopening plan is on the district’s website, but it does not include a date. To see the plan on the school district’s website, click here. Outgoing School Board Member Stan Jester shared the proposed reopening date and additional details about the plan on his personal blog. A message to Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris wasn’t immediately returned.

He said staff would return to buildings on Jan. 4 and prekindergarten through second grade, sixth graders and ninth graders would return on Jan. 19. Other grades would return on Jan. 25. Students would still be able to learn virtually if that’s what their families choose.

“Schools will organize all classes into two cohorts based on alpha order to adhere to social/physical distancing requirements and safety guidance,” Jester said. “Local schools will collaborate with families to align the schedules of siblings. Wednesdays will be reserved for small group instruction, tutoring, appointments for student conferencing, parent conferencing, services, professional learning, collaborative planning and instructional planning.”

There will be two days of face-to-face instruction per week, two days of remote learning and Wednesdays would be set aside for small group instruction, tutoring and student conferences, among other things.

So how will the school district accommodate teachers who do not wish to return?

“Telework may possibly be provided as an option for employees who qualify for an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),” Jester wrote. “If an employee believes he/she has a medical condition that qualifies for an ADA accommodation, he/she must complete an ADA application and provide supporting medical certification to begin the process. Employees may request ADA documentation from Employee Relations or bookkeepers.”

And what will happen if there’s an outbreak at a school?

“If a school-based staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, there will be a targeted impact on the school and/or classroom which could include a transition to distance/remote learning and working environments for a period of time,” Jester wrote.

To see the full post, click here.

DeKalb County isn’t the only local school district wrestling with a plan to resume in-person learning. City Schools of Decatur plans to bring Pre-K through 5th grade back on hybrid schedule starting Jan. 19.

