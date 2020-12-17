Emory healthcare workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Share









Atlanta, GA — It’s a historic day in the fight against the coronavirus.

Today, Dec. 17, Emory Healthcare gave the first injections of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers. The first person vaccinated was an emergency room nurse.

“Nicole Baker, MSN, RN, an emergency department nurse manager and frontline emergency room nurse at Emory University Hospital, was the first employee to receive the Pfizer vaccination at Emory, following the vaccine’s arrival this morning,” Emory Healthcare announced. “Christy Norman, PharmD, vice president of Emory Healthcare Pharmacy Services, administered the vaccination.”

Emory Healthcare CEO Jonathan Lewin said it’s an exciting day, but people shouldn’t let their guards down.

“We are excited to begin the process of vaccinating our frontline staff members today who have courageously battled this pandemic caring for patients with COVID-19 for so many months,” Lewin said in a press release. “Even with this excitement, we will still need to comply with three W’s — Wearing a mask; Washing your hands; and Watching your distance — now and in the coming months to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

Emory will give the vaccine to frontline staff on a voluntary basis, according to the press release.

