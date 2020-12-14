First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Georgia

Share









Atlanta, GA — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Georgia today.

“Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Coastal Georgia at two public health locations with ultracold freezers required for storage and temperature control of the vaccine,” the state Department of Public Health said in a press release. “Additional shipments of vaccine are expected later this week at facilities in other parts of the state, including metro Atlanta.”

Georgia received 5,850 doses, enough for the first dose of a two-dose series of vaccines.

“The Coastal Health District is fine-tuning the logistics of thawing, preparing and administering the vaccine, and will begin vaccinating front line public health staff this afternoon,” the Department of Public Health said. “A broader vaccination program for high priority individuals in Chatham, Glynn, and surrounding counties will begin tomorrow. The district will also make vaccines available to local hospitals as those facilities await their own deliveries.”

Due to limited supply, the Department of Public Health is following Centers for Disease Control guidance on prioritizing healthcare workers and residents of longterm care facilities.

“Vaccines will be given through closed points of dispensing or PODs,” the Department of Public Health says. “These sites include public health clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, etc., and are only accessible to individuals in defined priority groups. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to give Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization (EAU) later this week. Assuming the vaccine is authorized for use by FDA, shipments of the Moderna vaccine should begin arriving in Georgia next week.”

