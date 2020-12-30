LOADING

For second time, DeKalb Elections Board rejects challenge brought by former Brookhaven mayor

Decaturish.com Dec 30, 2020
Carol Calvert (l) and Lisa Cottrell handle the voter registration table during a ‘Get out the Vote’ rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor 

DeKalb County, GA — Former Brookhaven mayor J. Max Davis is again challenging the legitimacy of voters in DeKalb County, claiming evidence of fraud is possible in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff race. Davis has sought to disqualify 15,391 voters so far.

This week he attempted to disqualify 141 voters and for the second time in as many weeks, but the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections denied his challenge.

Davis told Decaturish, “There’s evidence it could be happening, so I want to make sure our election on Jan. 5 is conducted with complete integrity.”

He added, “If they’re not doing that, and they’re legally here to vote, let them express their vote. If they are [doing that], arrest them.”

As evidence, Davis submitted spreadsheets and alleged tweets from named voters.

The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections met in a special called meeting Dec. 30 to review Davis’ latest challenge. Davis claims 111 voters in DeKalb County are ineligible to vote because they moved to the county temporarily to vote in the runoff election. He says 30 voters appear to have voted in a U.S. Senate election in another state on Nov. 3.

Irene Vander Els, assistant county attorney, advised board members to deny the claim based on lack of sufficient facts. Spreadsheets purported to obtain information about voters addresses and voting records were missing affidavits in support of the allegations.

There is no source documentation or first-hand evidence, said Vander Els, that any of the information provided by Davis is accurate.

Last week the Elections Board dismissed 31,346 challenges from Douglas Hartman 4,113 challenges from and Marci McCarthy. McCarthy was a 2020 delegate at the Republican National Convention, and sat on the Voter Review Panel for DeKalb GOP in June, August and November 2020.

 

