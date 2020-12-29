Former Brookhaven mayor J. Max Davis files another challenge to legitimacy of voters

Share









DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County’s Board of Registration and Elections will hold a special called meeting on Dec. 30 to deal with another challenge filed by former Brookhaven mayor J. Max Davis questioning the legitimacy of 141 voters.

Last week, the Elections Board dismissed a similar challenge by Davis that sought to disqualify 15,391 voters. The agenda for tomorrow’s meeting says Davis is challenging the legitimacy of a group of 111 voters and a group of 30 voters. The Jan. 5 runoff election will be held next Tuesday.

Board member Baoky Vu initially confirmed Davis’ involvement. His challenge was also confirmed by another person familiar with it.

A message left with Davis seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Davis isn’t the only one who has challenged the legitimacy of voters. The county Board of Registration and Elections last week dismissed challenges from Douglas Hartman, who challenged the legitimacy of 31,346 voters and Marci McCarthy, who challenged the legitimacy of 4,113 voters. McCarthy was a 2020 delegate at the Republican National Convention, and sat on the Voter Review Panel for DeKalb GOP in June, August and November 2020.

Here are the details about the special called meeting on Dec. 30:

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING DEKALB BOARD OF REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will hold a Special Called Meeting on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM, for the purpose of determining probable cause to sustain voter challenges under O.C.G.A. § 21-2-230. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctvchannel-23 Public comment may be submitted by sending an email of one page or less to electionspubliccmnt@dekalbcountyga.gov which must be received between 4:30 PM and 5:00 PM on the day of the meeting. The body of your email must include your first and last name, followed by your address. Abusive, profane, or derogatory language will not be permitted. By submitting an email for public comment, you agree to have your name, address and the email broadcast on the UStream and entered into the record and minutes. The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections reserves the right, at the DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections’ sole discretion, to (1) add your email to the record/minutes without reading any of it into the broadcast or (2) read all or a portion of your email into the record/minutes.

