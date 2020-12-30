LOADING

Glitch forces early closure of Piney Grove COVID-19 testing site

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 30, 2020
The Dekalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse
Atlanta, GA — The Piney Grove Baptist Church COVID-19 testing site in Atlanta on Dec. 30 closed at noon due to a computer glitch, a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Board of Health said.

A reader contacted Decaturish and said, “The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church COVID testing site suddenly closed during the noon hour. I appeared with an appointment for a test between 12-12:30 p.m., and the gates were closed with a person waving a closed sign to cars attempting to access the site.”

Eric Nickens, a spokesperson with the Health Board, said the closure was due to a problem with the testing registration system.

“A registration system glitch forced the closure. It has now been resolved,” he said.

Nickens said that testing has stopped for today, and it usually stops at 3 p.m. on weekdays. Testing will be available tomorrow, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, click here.

“Individuals who had their appointment canceled [today] received an email notifying them of the issue and were directed to reschedule their appointment,” Nickens said.

 

