Ismaili Council and Atlanta Community Food Bank to host event Dec 14

Share









Decatur, GA — The Ismaili Council for the Southeastern USA, in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, will hold a mobile food distribution event on Monday, Dec. 14, from 3-5pm at the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center, located on 685 Dekalb Industrial Way in Decatur, Georgia.

“The purpose of this food pantry is to support our local communities in need during this challenging public health emergency,” the event page reads.

Text ICERVATL to 81010 to receive updates and reminders. Food distribution will be first come, first served, while supplies last. To follow COVID-19 guidelines, attendees will be asked to remain in their car and food will be placed in the trunk.

According to the Council’s website, “The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in over 25 countries around the world. They adhere to a 1,400 year tradition of Shi’a values that are expressed through a commitment to a search for knowledge for the betterment of self and society; embracing pluralism by building bridges of peace and understanding; and generously sharing of one’s time, talents, and material resources to improve the quality of life of the community and those among whom they live.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.