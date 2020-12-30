LOADING

Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson elected to preside over DeKalb County Accountability Courts

Decaturish.com Dec 30, 2020
Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson. Photo obtained via dekalbsuperiorcourt.com
Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Accountability Courts (DCAC) has elected Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson as presiding judge of the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit’s Accountability Courts for a two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2021, a press release says.

Judge Dear Jackson will succeed Judge Mark Anthony Scott who will continue to be, involved with the Circuit’s Accountability Court Program since he presides over the Veterans Treatment Court and Parent Accountability Court.

The DCAC assist nonviolent offenders in addressing the risk factors that lead to frequent and persistent incarceration, with specific programming for veterans (Veterans Treatment Court), individuals suffering from addiction (Drug Court) and the mentally ill (Felony Mental Health Court).

The programs provide cognitive behavioral evidence-based treatments curricula that are designed to assist participants by monitoring their thinking while assessing their core values as well as their attitudes and belief systems. The programs further focus on instilling accountability and developing a network of community resources and support systems after program completion.

Additionally, through its Parental Accountability Court, it has worked to remove barriers for persons making child support payments, at a cost savings of millions of dollars for the restoration of individual lives and families.

Judge Dear Jackson is excited to lead the Accountability Courts forward and will continue the level of excellence her predecessors have established, the press release says.

The present composition of the Accountability Courts includes the following components: Drug Court Track 1—Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson; Drug Court Track 2—Judges Tangela M. Barrie and Courtney L. Johnson; Mental Health Court—Judges Asha F. Jackson and Shondeana C. Morris; Veterans Court— Judge Mark Anthony Scott; and Parent Accountability Court— Judges Gregory A. Adams, Linda W. Hunter and Mark Anthony Scott.

For more information about the DeKalb County Accountability Courts programs, contact Fredericka Dent at fsdent@dekalbcountyga.gov or Connie Morris at cfmorris@dekalbcountyga.gov, or visit www.dekalbsuperiorcourt.com/drug-court/contact-us.

 

