Lane closure planned for South Candler Street due to sewer work

Lane closure planned for South Candler Street due to sewer work

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 9, 2020
An image showing the location of the lane closures. Photo provided by DeKalb County.
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County says that beginning Dec. 14, portions of the north and southbound lanes along South Candler Street — between Midway Road and Buchanan Terrace — will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures are needed so crews can rehabilitate 299 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. The section of the street will reopen on Dec. 19

“The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service county-wide,” the county says. “Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect delays stemming from the lane closures. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.”

 

