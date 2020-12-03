LOADING

Little Shop of Stories and City of Decatur to host virtual tree lighting

Decatur

Little Shop of Stories and City of Decatur to host virtual tree lighting

Alex Brown Dec 3, 2020

Sara Moore, 6, looks at the tree during the annual Decatur Christmas tree lighting on the MARTA Plaza, Dec. 5, 2019.
Decatur, GA — Little Shop of Stories and the City of Decatur will host a virtual version of their annual tree lighting on Thursday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

“Grab some goodies and hot chocolate (holiday recipe included in the November Focus) and hop on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. for storytime with Santa,” reads the announcement on the Decatur Minute.

The event is free but registration is required. To register, head to the Visit Decatur event page.

 

