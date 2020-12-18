New Georgia Project organizes “Holiday Relief Jam” to provide food, toys, encourage voting

Share









Decatur, GA — The New Georgia Project, along with When We All Vote, Black Voters Matter, and UFCW Local 1996, will host an event in DeKalb County this Saturday, Dec. 19 from 1 pm – 4 pm to promote early voting and give away food and toys for the holiday season.

Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and will be provided one if they do not have one. Participants are also asked to stay in their vehicles and allow volunteers to bring food, toys, and pledge cards to their vehicles.

The New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians.

