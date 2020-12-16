(PHOTOS) Biden, Trump supporters gather outside Pullman Yard during campaign event

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Supporters of U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock came out to show their support and catch a glimpse of president-elect Joe Biden’s motorcade as he came to Atlanta to campaign for them.

The candidates held their event at the Pratt-Pullman yard in Kirkwood on Dec. 15.

Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue and Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff election, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Decaturish requested media credentials for this event, but the Biden transition team denied that request, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

A small group of Donald Trump supporters held a counter-rally on Rogers Street outside the event. To see Zoe Seiler’s coverage of yesterday’s rally, click here.

