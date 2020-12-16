LOADING

(PHOTOS) Biden, Trump supporters gather outside Pullman Yard during campaign event

Decaturish.com Dec 16, 2020
A man confronts pro-Trump demonstrators outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Supporters of U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock came out to show their support and catch a glimpse of president-elect Joe Biden’s motorcade as he came to Atlanta to campaign for them.

The candidates held their event at the Pratt-Pullman yard in Kirkwood on Dec. 15.

Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue and Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff election, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Decaturish requested media credentials for this event, but the Biden transition team denied that request, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

A small group of Donald Trump supporters held a counter-rally on Rogers Street outside the event. To see Zoe Seiler’s coverage of yesterday’s rally, click here.

June, 9, and other family members show their support outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

(l-r) Thomas Cranford, 10, Charlie Camp, 8, and Jack Cranford, 6, came out with their families show support for president-elect Joe Biden and Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock outside a drive-in rally at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Secret Service police position themselves on a rooftop during a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock attended by president-elect Joe Biden at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A city of Atlanta police officer holds back a small group of Donald Trump supporters during a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock attended by president-elect Joe Biden at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

President-elect Joe Biden’s motorcade makes its way down Rogers Street to a drive-in rally at Pratt-Pullman Yard where he campaigned for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Jennifer Pierce said she was a service-connected disabled veteran and came from her home in Arkansas “to do everything I possibly can to help win these senate seats and ditch Mitch,” while she stood in front of a large U.S. flag outside of the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard Dec. 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Retired U.S. Air Force MSgt. Albert Farmer came to show his support outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Cars wait in line to be screened before entering a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Milton Alston came from Clayton County to show his support for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock outside a drive-in rally for the two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

(l-r) Sarah Budlow, Lauren Cravens and Rebecca Gordon who said they were in Georgia to campaign for the Georgia Democratic Senate candidates peer through the fence for a glimpse of the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Miles, Seamus and Lily hold signs outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

John Henderson shows a shirt he designed and sells outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Karen Cushman (l) and Debbie McCanless stand on Rogers Street outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

(l-r) Nora, 6, her sister Myna, 9, their mother Lauren Welsh and Angela Carrington came to show support outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

 

Jesse McNulty, 7, and Nolan Johnson, 8, hold signs outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Stan was selling his swag outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A woman holds her hand up at a Donald Trump supporter outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Donald Trump supporters stand beside an image of John Lewis as they demonstrated at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse

Karen Cushman waves her Biden flag among Donald-Trump supporters who were holding a counter-rally outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Democratic supporters respond to chants from pro-Trump demonstrators outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Democratic supporters respond to chants from pro-Trump demonstrators outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

