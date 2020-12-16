(PHOTOS) Biden, Trump supporters gather outside Pullman Yard during campaign event

All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. If you appreciate having coverage of our local elections and Elections Board, please sign up to become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to provide you with quality local news. To sign up, click here.
By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — Supporters of U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock came out to show their support and catch a glimpse of president-elect Joe Biden’s motorcade as he came to Atlanta to campaign for them.
The candidates held their event at the Pratt-Pullman yard in Kirkwood on Dec. 15.
Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue and Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff election, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Decaturish requested media credentials for this event, but the Biden transition team denied that request, citing COVID-19 restrictions.
A small group of Donald Trump supporters held a counter-rally on Rogers Street outside the event. To see Zoe Seiler’s coverage of yesterday’s rally, click here.
June, 9, and other family members show their support outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Thomas Cranford, 10, Charlie Camp, 8, and Jack Cranford, 6, came out with their families show support for president-elect Joe Biden and Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock outside a drive-in rally at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Secret Service police position themselves on a rooftop during a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock attended by president-elect Joe Biden at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A city of Atlanta police officer holds back a small group of Donald Trump supporters during a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock attended by president-elect Joe Biden at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
President-elect Joe Biden’s motorcade makes its way down Rogers Street to a drive-in rally at Pratt-Pullman Yard where he campaigned for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennifer Pierce said she was a service-connected disabled veteran and came from her home in Arkansas “to do everything I possibly can to help win these senate seats and ditch Mitch,” while she stood in front of a large U.S. flag outside of the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard Dec. 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Retired U.S. Air Force MSgt. Albert Farmer came to show his support outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cars wait in line to be screened before entering a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Milton Alston came from Clayton County to show his support for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock outside a drive-in rally for the two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Sarah Budlow, Lauren Cravens and Rebecca Gordon who said they were in Georgia to campaign for the Georgia Democratic Senate candidates peer through the fence for a glimpse of the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Miles, Seamus and Lily hold signs outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Henderson shows a shirt he designed and sells outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karen Cushman (l) and Debbie McCanless stand on Rogers Street outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Nora, 6, her sister Myna, 9, their mother Lauren Welsh and Angela Carrington came to show support outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jesse McNulty, 7, and Nolan Johnson, 8, hold signs outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stan was selling his swag outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A woman holds her hand up at a Donald Trump supporter outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Donald Trump supporters stand beside an image of John Lewis as they demonstrated at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse
Karen Cushman waves her Biden flag among Donald-Trump supporters who were holding a counter-rally outside the drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Democratic supporters respond to chants from pro-Trump demonstrators outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Democratic supporters respond to chants from pro-Trump demonstrators outside a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood on Dec 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
