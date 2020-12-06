(PHOTOS) Democratic U.S. Senate Ossoff and Warnock campaign in Lithonia

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Lithonia, GA — Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock joined Rep. Doreen Carter, Georgia House District 92 and other local leaders on a walk down Main Street in the Southeast DeKalb County city of Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020, to show support for small businesses.

Rep. Carter said, “Today we are in the city of Lithonia on Main Street supporting Small Business Day and I as an entrepreneur and serious supporter of small business thought it was really important that we bring senatorial candidates here to the city of Lithonia so they can see this vibrant Black community with entrepreneurs and business owners. I also serve on the Small Business Development Committee in the House and this gives us an opportunity to hear from them, hear their needs and see what opportunities we can move forward as it relates to legislation in the state of Georgia.”

