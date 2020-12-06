LOADING

(PHOTOS) Democratic U.S. Senate Ossoff and Warnock campaign in Lithonia

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 6, 2020
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff visit Main Street businesses in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Lithonia, GA — Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock joined Rep. Doreen Carter, Georgia House District 92 and other local leaders on a walk down Main Street in the Southeast DeKalb County city of Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020, to show support for small businesses.

Rep. Carter said, “Today we are in the city of Lithonia on Main Street supporting Small Business Day and I as an entrepreneur and serious supporter of small business thought it was really important that we bring senatorial candidates here to the city of Lithonia so they can see this vibrant Black community with entrepreneurs and business owners. I also serve on the Small Business Development Committee in the House and this gives us an opportunity to hear from them, hear their needs and see what opportunities we can move forward as it relates to legislation in the state of Georgia.”

Representative Doreen Carter, Georgia House District 92 organized ‘Main Street Stroll’ that brought Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock to downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5. 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Angela Moore talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff during his visit to downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff visits downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff talks with Green Love Kitchen owner Maudelyne Green after picking up a meal during his visit to Main Street businesses in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Kazemde Ajamu, owner of Black Dot Cultural Center looks on as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff looks through a book during his visit to Main Street businesses in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff greets a child with an elbow bump during his visit to Main Street businesses in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Nora Germany, owner of The Consignment Gallery takes a video on her cell phone as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff approaches her business in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5. 2020. Germany said later. “This has been a challenging time for everyone during this pandemic, but I believe if we have the right people in place that we can build this country once again.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Representative Doreen Carter talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock as they visit small businesses on Main Street in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

 

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock gives a thumbs-up to a woman during his visit to small businesses on Main Street in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock makes a purchase from farmers Sister Barbara Muhammad and Brother Joe Muhammad at a small outdoor market on Main Street during his visit to downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Erica Pines shows her Vote Warnock t-shirt in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Jhavaun Green from Green Love Kitchen listens as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during his visit to Main Street in downtown Lithonia, Dec. 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

