(PHOTOS) Parents, teachers protest DeKalb County Schools reopening plan

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — On Dec. 29, DeKalb County School District teachers and parents protested in front of the DeKalb County School District offices in Stone Mountain, just one week after a similar protest following the districts Dec. 14 announcement that school staff would return Jan. 4 and in-person teaching would begin Jan. 19.

Schools have been virtual in DeKalb County since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s protest drew a slightly larger number of people than last week’s protest, which saw approximately 250 people in attendance.

A teacher with 20 years’ experience, 15 with DeKalb schools, who was among the protestors standing along Mountain Industrial Boulevard said, “Of course we want to get back in the buildings. We miss our kids. We know this is not the most ideal way to do the work that we do, but we just feel that it’s not safe yet. The metrics have changed, at first the county said it’s safe to go back to work when we have cases per 100,000 under 100. We’re now up over 500. Then it changed to a positivity rate of 10% and we’re at 10.4%. We know we’ll be returning to school safely when the time is right, and it’s not now.”

Lisa Baker, a parent of two students at DeKalb County schools and one of the organizers of Coalition for a Safe DCSD Return said, “We started organizing in October because the county started talking about sending teachers back and even when they had a reasonable metric that they wouldn’t have any in person learning until the cases were below 100 in 100,000, even then we were concerned about that being safe for teachers. But now they just throw the metrics out the window.

“Apparently, we don’t care about science anymore in this county, and they’re just saying teachers have to go back no matter what. I care about my kid’s teachers. I care about them surviving. It’s absolutely horrifying to me that they are being forced to go back with absolutely no options. No choice. They don’t even have the option to quit in this state. If they quit, they could risk losing their license.”

Another teacher, Stacey Shoats said, “I’ve been teaching for 28 years. I’m out here because I have a preexisting condition which DeKalb County refuses to acknowledge and allow me to telework. It’s not fair that I’ve got to give up what I love and risk dying. So, I’m asking them to simply acknowledge the fact that we can’t go back right now and do what’s best for everyone, because we are all human beings and we all matter.”

