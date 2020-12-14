(PHOTOS) Residents work to keep holiday spirit alive during pandemic

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — Putting on holiday events during a pandemic has compelled organizers to come up with creative solutions to keep people safe while giving them an opportunity to experience the joy of the season.

Over the weekend in Avondale Estates, the annual Christmas Tour of Homes became a drive-through Christmas Tour of Lights with socially distant visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In Tucker, Pointe of Grace Dance Studios moved its annual event outdoors for a Holiday in the Park(ing) Lot while also collecting clothing and food items for refugees in Clarkston.

