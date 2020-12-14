Portion of Midway Road will be closed Dec. 14 through Dec. 16

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County reports that Midway Road, between Celia Way and Memorial Drive, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14 through 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The closure will allow for the connection of a water line at 3585 Memorial Drive.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” a notice from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Harold Temple, project superintendent at W.H. Bass Inc., at 678-787-5087.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.