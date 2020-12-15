President-Elect Biden will campaign for Ossoff, Warnock during Kirkwood event

Share









Atlanta, GA — President-Elect Joe Biden will campaign in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood today, holding a drive-in rally for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Ossoff will face incumbent Senator David Perdue and Warnock will face incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine which party controls the United States Senate.

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong released details to the Kirkwood neighborhood.

“I am pleased to inform you that President-elect Biden is coming to Kirkwood [on Dec. 15],” she wrote. “He is scheduled to appear at a drive-in Get-Out-The-Vote rally to be held at Historic Pullman Yard. Jon Ossoff and Ralphel Warnock will begin arriving at 2 p.m. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Access to the event is extremely limited, but nothing can prevent neighbors from lining up along the motorcade route to show support and pride in having Kirkwood host this historic event!”

The media access will be limited to Biden’s press pool due to COVID-19 restrictions. Decaturish requested credentials but the Biden team denied that request, citing those restrictions.

