Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman will appear on Dec. 2 Decaturish Twitch Show

Decatur, GA — Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman will appear on the Dec. 2 Decaturish Twitch show.

Blackman, a Democrat, is running to unseat incumbent Republican Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in the Jan. 5 runoff elections. McDonald, who holds the commission’s District 4 seat, declined an invitation to appear on the show, citing other commitments. The Public Service Commission regulates utilities, like Georgia Power.

Margaret Arnett, a cofounder of GeorgiaVoter.guide, will also appear on the show, which begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. To watch, click this link.

The Decaturish Twitch show typically broadcasts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

We’ll see you on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

