Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman will appear on Dec. 2 Decaturish Twitch Show

Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman will appear on Dec. 2 Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 1, 2020
Daniel Blackman, candidate for Georgia's Public Service Commission. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Decatur, GA — Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman will appear on the Dec. 2 Decaturish Twitch show.

Blackman, a Democrat, is running to unseat incumbent Republican Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in the Jan. 5 runoff elections. McDonald, who holds the commission’s District 4 seat, declined an invitation to appear on the show, citing other commitments. The Public Service Commission regulates utilities, like Georgia Power.

Margaret Arnett, a cofounder of GeorgiaVoter.guide, will also appear on the show, which begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. To watch, click this link.

The Decaturish Twitch show typically broadcasts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

 

