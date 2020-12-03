Reminder: Register to vote by Dec. 7

Share









Decatur, GA — Georgians are being urged to vote in the two Senate runoff elections on January 5th, 2021, and the deadline to register is quickly approaching.

Here are some dates you need to know:

– If you’re not yet registered, register to vote by December 7th. Young people who will turn 18 by January 5th are eligible to register for this runoff election. To register to vote, click here.

– December 14 — Early in-person voting begins for the runoffs.

– January 5 — Election Day for the runoffs.