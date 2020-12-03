LOADING

Reminder: Register to vote by Dec. 7

Alex Brown Dec 3, 2020

Members of the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice and friends gathered at the intersection of North Avondale Road and Clarendon Avenue to encourage their neighbors to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff elections. The group provided passersby with snacks, masks and a flyer with information on how to make a voting plan. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
Decatur, GA — Georgians are being urged to vote in the two Senate runoff elections on January 5th, 2021, and the deadline to register is quickly approaching.

Here are some dates you need to know:

– If you’re not yet registered, register to vote by December 7th. Young people who will turn 18 by January 5th are eligible to register for this runoff election. To register to vote, click here.

– December 14 — Early in-person voting begins for the runoffs.

– January 5 — Election Day for the runoffs.

The Senate runoffs are between incumbent Kelly Loeffler and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, and incumbent David Perdue and Jon Ossoff. Under Georgia law, a runoff election is triggered if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote during the general election. Both races have been confirmed to enter into a runoff.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Georgia on Friday to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue, around the same time that Former President Barack Obama will travel to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock. President Trump will travel to Georgia on Saturday for what he is calling a rally, although he is likely to also campaign for the Republican Senators.

 

