Report: Sen. Elena Parent receives death threats, asks for additional police protection

Decatur, GA — State Sen. Elena Parent is requesting additional police protection after attending hearings about allegations of voter fraud, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The Senate hearings held Thursday. Someone doxxed the senator – publishing her personal address online – and threats were made against her life.

“A thread on one far-right internet message board posted photos of Parent captured during Thursday’s hearings, misidentified her as an election worker and asked users to vote on what the appropriate form of punishment should be,” the AJC reported. “The most common responses called for sexual violence to be committed against Parent and/or her execution.”

Parent didn’t immediately return a message from Decaturish seeking comment about the story.

Other members of the House have been urged to protect themselves before a hearing slated for next week, the AJC reported. To read the full story, click here.

Baseless claims of voter fraud pushed by President Donald Trump in the wake of his loss to Joe Biden have also prompted threats against Republican officials who wouldn’t endorse their claims.

Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, on Dec. 1 angrily denounced the violent rhetoric and threats directed at election workers in the state.

Even though no voter fraud has been uncovered, Republicans are pledging to change the state’s laws to make it harder for people to vote using absentee ballots.

