Road collapse in Tucker closes section of East Ponce through Dec. 31

Tucker

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 14, 2020
The approximate location of the road cave-in. Photo obtained via Google Maps
Tucker, GA — A repair of a road cave-in has turned into a weekslong project.

It started on Dec. 14 when the county began repairing a road cave-in along East Ponce de Leon near Wamsley Way in Tucker. The cave-in occurred on the right of way. Not long after that announcement, the county broke the news that the repairs would last until Dec. 31.

“East Ponce De Leon, between Wamsley Way and Kingsgate Drive, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, to Thursday, Dec. 31 for a drainpipe system repair,” the county announced. “Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Terrence Simpkins, staff engineer senior, DeKalb County Public Works Roads and Drainage Division, at 404-294-2040 or trsimpkins@dekalbcountyga.gov.”

 

