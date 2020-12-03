Scout restaurant in Oakhurst has a new executive chef

Share









Decatur, GA — There’s a new executive chef at Scout restaurant in Oakhurst.

Executive Chef Crystal Hoang formerly of the Corner Cafe and the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group will be taking over the executive chef duties at the restaurant located at 321 W Hill Street.

“Originally from Savannah, GA with a Culinary Arts Degree from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Crystal has been involved in the restaurant industry since 2003 and is the recipient of the South’s Greatest Chefs 2016 awards,” the press release from Scout says.

Here’s some more information about Hoang, courtesy of Scout:

Crystal’s culinary journey with Buckhead Life began in 2006. A Savannah native, she was no stranger to living in a city heavily influenced by regional cuisine, and Crystal’s innate love of fresh seafood led her to Kyma where she trained under Chef Pano I. Karatassos. Remembering how much she learned in her first few months at Kyma she said, “ I didn’t know kitchens could be like that.” Crystal was drawn to Kyma’s energy and focused on ingredients of exceptional quality. “The cumulative source of passion and creativity that is coming out of that kitchen was unmatched. Working in that environment was the greatest experience,” she explains. Crystal worked her way through the line, eventually becoming Sous Chef at Kyma. She called Kyma home for six years before moving to Chops Lobster Bar, then Veni Vidi Vici where she realized her love for Italian cuisine. Crystal joined the Corner Cafe team as Executive Chef in 2015. Her style could best be described as fresh simplicity with a focus on seasonality. In July of 2020, Chef Crystal left Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, to take the helm at Scout, Oakhurst. She said, “I fell in love with this restaurant the very first time I saw it. It was everything I would ever put into my own place if I built it myself. I’ve been a customer since they first opened and couldn’t be more excited to join this team!” She’s most looking forward to continuing the tradition of leadership and mentorship, and says, “My previous chefs committed so much time training and molding me into a better chef and person and I want to do that for someone else and return the favor.” “Even in the midst of the Covid pandemic, chef Crystal brings fresh energy, relentless passion and massive talent to our already solid team”, says General Manager Don England. Scout has recently launched Sunday brunch with an entirely new menu by Chef Crystal which includes easy to-go offerings such as the Lox, Stocked and Loaded (house cured salmon, capers, chives, scrambled egg, preserved lemon cream cheese on Emerald City Bagels) and the Phoenix (Nashville style hot chicken, cheddar cheese Belgium waffles, pickles and Maple syrup) to sit down favorites like Hanger Steak & Eggs and Shrimp Wreck (Georgia red shrimp, chicken sausage, parmesan stone ground grits with tomato gravy). Chef Crystal is also working on more family style offerings for take-out in response to the pandemic which will be launching soon, while Beverage Director Andrew Lyons is offering Virtual Holiday Craft Cocktail Classes through the month of December. The Scout team is also in discussions with the Wylde Center to offer prepared lunches for the Virtual Lunch and Learn series and may also offer their own culinary classes such as butchery to the Oakhurst community in the near future.

