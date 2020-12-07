Section of North Decatur Road will be closed on Dec. 8 for tree removal

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County announced that a section of North Decatur Road on Dec. 8 will be closed for tree removal.

“North Decatur Road, between East Rock Springs Road NE and Villa Drive NE, will be closed to through-traffic Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate the removal of a tree at 1209 North Decatur Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306,” the county announced. “Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Rebecca Heindel, Scheduling Coordinator for Boutte Tree, Inc. at 470-695-0595.”

