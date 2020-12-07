LOADING

Type to search

Section of North Decatur Road will be closed on Dec. 8 for tree removal

Decatur

Section of North Decatur Road will be closed on Dec. 8 for tree removal

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 7, 2020
A map showing the location of the road closure. Image obtained via Google Maps.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County announced that a section of North Decatur Road on Dec. 8 will be closed for tree removal.

“North Decatur Road, between East Rock Springs Road NE and Villa Drive NE, will be closed to through-traffic Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate the removal of a tree at 1209 North Decatur Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306,” the county announced. “Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Rebecca Heindel, Scheduling Coordinator for Boutte Tree, Inc. at 470-695-0595.”

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus