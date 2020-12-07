Stormwater master plan, nonprofit grants on Dec. 7 Decatur City Commission agenda

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission at its Dec. 6 meeting will consider adoption of a new stormwater master plan and awarding $300,000 in grants to nonprofits.

City Commissioners will hold a private executive session at 5 p.m. to discuss personnel matters, followed by a 6:30 p.m. work session about the city’s Environmental Sustainability Board and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. All meetings will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are instructions for attending the work session and regular meeting.

The Storm Water Master plan is an update of the city’s 2004 plan. There have been two years of public engagement on the topic that has identified solutions for areas of concern around Decatur.

“Key recommendations to mitigate these concerns focus on new infrastructure in residential neighborhoods where the existing stormwater system is not meeting current needs, new drainage requirements for all developments, and policies for use of green infrastructure to control the quantity and quality of stormwater runoff,” a memo from Project Civil Engineer Jennings Bell says.

The plan identifies 76 infrastructure projects to be completed in the next 20 years at a cost of $38 million. The City Commission will also consider a tiered utility fee system to pay for the projects. To see the proposed stormwater master plan, click here.

The city is proposing a fee system based on equivalent residential units (ERU).

The proposed fees are as follows:

“At this time, adoption of the ordinance will only codify the tiers and ERU percentage value associated with that tier,” a separate memo from Bell says. “The fee recommendation will be prepared for consideration as part of the annual fee schedule update in 2021.”

To learn more about this fee schedule, click here.

In other business, the city will be distributing $300,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money to 14 local nonprofits. To see the full list of nonprofits receiving grant awards, click here.

City Commissioners also will consider awarding a $185,220 contract to Maxair Mechanical of Marietta, the low bidder to install ultraviolet light kits into the heating and air conditioning systems of city buildings.

According to a memo from Assistant City Manager David Junger, “UV systems will help reduce employee and visitor exposure to airborne bacteria and viruses.”

To see the full agenda for the Dec. 7 City Commission meeting, click here.

