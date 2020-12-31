Today is the last day of early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff

Share









Decatur, GA — Today’s not just the last day of 2020 — it’s also the last day of early voting. Polls at early voting locations will close today at 7 p.m.

To see a list of early voting locations, click here.

The deadline for turning in absentee ballots to a dropbox is 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. To see a list of dropbox locations, click here.

If you’ve received your absentee ballot but you’d rather vote in person, bring your absentee ballot with you when you vote in person and give it to the poll worker. You will then be permitted to cast your ballot at the voting booth. If you requested an absentee ballot but haven’t received it, you will be asked to sign an affidavit saying you wish to cancel your absentee ballot and vote in person.

For an FAQ on voting in DeKalb County, click here.

Unlike on Election Day, you do not have to vote at a specific polling place during early voting. To vote in-person during early voting, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card, according to georgia.gov.

You have to be 18 to vote.

People who wish to vote early and in-person will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

Please vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.