Tucker community thanks Commissioner Jester for supporting city’s parks

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Tucker, GA — Outgoing DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester received kudos from Tucker community leaders for her dedication to improving parks.

Jester lost her recent re-election bid, and was the only Republican serving on the DeKalb County Commission. She will be succeeded by Democrat Robert Patrick.

In 2018, Jester was incremental in bringing a $50,000 InterGovernmental Agreement to Tucker for expansion and improvements at Tucker Nature Preserve. Since then, she has continually supported efforts to enhance parks in Tucker.

Mayor Frank Auman presented Jester with a proclamation in honor of her six years of service to and partnership with the Tucker community last month.

Cara Schroeder, member of the Tucker Planning Commission and Friends of Henderson Park, attributed improvements to the white and red trails at Henderson Park to Jester’s partnership.

Shawn Stone, from Friends of Tucker Parks, said Jester was crucial to work in parks before Tucker became a city. Jester helped directly and indirectly in all 14 parks and greenspaces in Tucker, he said, expressing “deep gratitude” to the commissioner. He said parks and greenspaces served as a stress reliever during this year’s pandemic.

Tucker Parks and Recreation director Rip Robertson thanked Jester for helping to accomplish rehabilitated tennis courts at Henderson Park; new trail bridges, boardwalks and docks; greenspace acquisition; restrooms; and a new playground.

“Your support has been invaluable,” said Robertson.

Jester encouraged those watching to go to Henderson Park to see the waterfall. “I always feel refreshed and renewed when I go there,” she said.

“You can do so much as a commissioner, but you have to be working with community members who have a vision. Cara and Shawn and the community of Tucker, they had a vision. They were able to clearly articulate it. That’s one of the biggest pleasures I’ve had as a commissioner, what we did there,” Jester said.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.