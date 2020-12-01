(VIDEO) Georgia Elections Official blasts president Trump, says rhetoric has gone too far

Share









Atlanta, GA — Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, on Dec. 1 angrily denounced the violent rhetoric and threats directed at election workers in the state.

Approaching the podium at a press conference on Dec. 1, Sterling took off his mask, took a breath and tried his best to stay calm.

“It has all. Gone. Too. Far,” Sterling said, separating the words for emphasis. “All of it.”

Later during the press conference, Sterling said, “Mr. President, you have not condemned this language or these actions. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions.”

Sterling, a Republican, is a regular guest on the Decaturish Twitch show. Recently the Gateway Pundit, a right-wing conspiracy website, highlighted Sterling’s previous appearance on the show. The video instantly got thousands of views and numerous comments calling for Sterling to be imprisoned. Decaturish removed the comments and turned off the embed function on all of its YouTube videos until further notice.

Sterling’s comments are worth watching. Take a look at the video provided by Georgia Public Broadcasting:

