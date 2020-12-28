When can I get a COVID-19 vaccine? Most will have to wait until spring or summer 2021

Share









This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — While many people are anxious to get their coronavirus vaccine, most people will have to wait months before getting their first dose.

Eric Nickens, a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Board of Health, said people who work in healthcare and live in long-term care facilities will be at the front of the line forthe COVID-19 vaccine.

“Likely, at this point, the general public will not have access to the COVID-19 vaccine until this spring or summer,” he said.

The vaccine is administered in two doses.

Vaccination is proceeding at a measured pace. According to the state Department of Public Health, 26,010 vaccine doses have been administered and 284,275 have been shipped to the state.

Currently, the state is in Phase 1-A of vaccine distribution.

“Phase 1-A will include paid and unpaid persons serving in a healthcare setting who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials,” the Department of Public Health website says. “Hospital staff, public health clinical staff, EMS, and other first responders, long term care facility (LTCF) staff, and urgent care facility staff are examples of people who will be included in this phase.”

The next phase, 1-B, will include other “critical workforce employees” like teachers and grocery store workers, as well as “all adults 75 and older and those 65 and older with significant comorbidities and their caregivers.”

Phase 1 C will include “people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, not vaccinated during Phase 1-A or Phase 1-B.”

Examples include other essential workers and adults below 65 with significant comorbidities.

For a detailed explanation of all the phases, click here.

When the vaccine is available to the general public, people will be able to get it through enrolled providers, the Department of Public Health says.

“The vaccine will be available throughout Georgia,” the Department of Public Health says. “Once widely available to the general public you will be able to receive it from any location/provider that is enrolled as a COVID-19 vaccine provider – this includes private healthcare providers, health departments, pharmacies and hospitals.”

To see a full FAQ about vaccines, click here.

