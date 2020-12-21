When pressed, DeKalb County Schools declines to cite metric in reopening decision

Greetings DeKalb County School District Family, It’s hard to believe we are approaching the end of 2020. So many of our stakeholders are looking forward to beginning a new year and grateful to start anew. Thank you to all of our scholars, families, staff, and community stakeholders who have remained committed and continued to give their best this year. Part of the hard work our staff has done was mentioned in an article published on WABE’s website: https://www.wabe.org/ school-districts-show- compassion-for-atlanta- students-who-miss-class- during-the-pandemic/ . I want to thank the reporter, Martha Dalton, for highlighting the work that our Student Support Services Department has done to make sure the needs of our students and families are met during this pandemic. As we prepare for 2021, my hope is that you will continue to put your best foot forward as we plan for optional face to face instruction for students. After careful consideration of the effects of COVID-19 and school closures on teaching and learning, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will begin its re-opening process on a staggered schedule on Jan. 4, 2021, with staff returning to school buildings. Students in grades Pre-K, 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 9th grade will have the option to begin in-person learning on Jan. 19, 2021. To review our letter to parents and parent calendar, please click here: www.dekalbschoolsga.org/ school-reopening Many have asked why we are deciding to plan for face to face in January. The District’s decision tree has evolved based on updated guidance from the CDC including the positivity rate and the ability of schools to implement the five key mitigation strategies to lower the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in schools. The CDC’s five key mitigation strategies to further reduce the level of risk of COVID-19 introduction and transmission inside the school are: – Consistent and correct use of masks – Social distancing to the largest extent possible – Hand washing – Cleaning and disinfecting – Contact tracing in collaboration with DeKalb Board of Health We encourage students to practice some of these strategies now so that when re-entry begins mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand washing are familiar and second nature. Re-opening Phases

Phase One of the re-opening begins the week of Jan. 4-8, 2021 with faculty and staff returning, to include teachers teaching virtually from the classroom. In Phase Two, the District will begin phasing-in students Jan. 19, 2021, the first day of the second semester. Phase Two includes students in Pre-K through second grades, sixth grade and ninth grade students. The remaining grade levels will phase-in on January 25, 2021, following a hybrid model during Phase Three of our plan. Employees and Alternate Work Assignment

Our staff’s health and safety are of utmost importance to me and your wellbeing is essential to supporting our scholars and district. Thank you so much for your hard work and resilience as we navigate these unprecedented times. If you have a unique situation that you would like to discuss, please reach out to your principal or regional superintendent or Chief or Deputy. – Region 1 Superintendent Melanie Pearch: melanie_l_pearch@ dekalbschoolsga.org

– Region 2 Superintendent Trenton Arnold: trenton_arnold@ dekalbschoolsga.org

– Region 3 Superintendent Dr. Sean Tartt: sean_r_tartt@ dekalbschoolsga.org

– Region 4 Interim Superintendent Dr. Antonette Campbell: antonette_campbell@ dekalbschoolsga.org

– Region 5 Superintendent Dr. Triscilla Weaver: triscilla_r_weaver@ dekalbschoolsga.org

– Region 6 Superintendent Pamela Benford: pamela_benford@ dekalbschoolsga.org

– Region 7 Superintendent Dr. Rodney Swanson: rodney_f_swanson@ dekalbschoolsga.org Alternate work assignments may be provided as an option for employees who qualify for accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Employees requesting an ADA accommodation will have an HR Specialist assigned to see their application through to completion. Employees, who believe they have a medical condition and qualify for ADA accommodations, must complete an ADA application and provide supporting medical certification to begin the process. Again, parents will have the option of continuing virtual learning or returning to face-to-face. DCSD will continue to offer high-quality instruction in a concurrent learning environment, which will support students in either setting-distance/remote learning and in-person learning. The District will continue to communicate with families as we move forward with the implementation of the return to school plan as well as provide mental health support for staff and students. For additional information about the re-opening plan and to stay up to date on current re-entry news, please visit the reopening site as well as our FAQ section at https://www. dekalbschoolsga.org/school- reopening/faq/ . Around the world, families are deciding whether re-entry is the right personal choice for them. Here are some articles I’d like to share regarding re-opening and its impact on our nation and school districts worldwide. Back to school: Many large districts are opening their doors again: https://www. washingtonpost.com/education/ school-districts-reopening- coronavirus/2020/10/19/ 3791c952-0ffb-11eb-8074- 0e943a91bf08_story.html Kids are now in school at majority of nation’s biggest districts – just as COVID cases surge: https://www.usatoday.com/ story/news/education/2020/11/ 01/school-covid-cases-us- surge/5992498002/ Going Back to Virtual Learning: The Challenges of Reopening High Schools: https://www.edutopia. org/article/going-back- virtual-learning-challenges- reopening-high-schools Reopening Schools: Three COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Strategies for Students, Teachers and Families: https://www. pennmedicine.org/updates/ blogs/penn-physician-blog/ 2020/september/fitzgerald- back-to-school-reopening- schools-during-the-covid19- risk-mitigation-strategies Special thanks to the Board of Education, the COVID-19 Think Tank, the DCSD Medical Advisory, the DeKalb County Board of Health, and the CDC for all of your support as we have navigated virtual learning and prepared for the reopening during this pandemic. Our village has been strong and kept our scholar’s and student’s safety at the forefront of our decision-making. Also, thank you to all of our families who attended the virtual Family Town Hall meeting on Dec. 14 to listen in and to provide feedback. All of your input is important whether you will remain virtual in January or return to face-to-face instruction. In preparation for the holidays, the safest way to celebrate is at home with the people you live with every day. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu. Click here for some tips from the CDC on how to stay safe during the holiday season. As you prepare for winter break, a new year, and the reopening of schools, may your time be filled with hope and excitement for what next year will bring. Be well DCSD family. Until we meet again next year! Your #1 Cheerleader, Cheryl Watson-Harris