Zaxby’s in Tucker robbed, police looking for suspects

Tucker, GA — Armed robbers held up the Zaxby’s on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker Monday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, “At approximately 10:05 p.m. last night, about four suspects went inside the Zaxby’s, where six employees were inside preparing to close, demanded money with handguns. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

The spokesperson added, “We have not identified the suspects, but our detectives are actively working the incident to do just that. We ask anyone with information to please call our Tucker Precinct CID at 678-937-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Thank you, and we will advise of any updates.”

