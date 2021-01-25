Agnes Scott hosting Tricia Hersey learning lecture

Share









Decatur, GA — The James Ross McCain Faith and Learning Lecture presents Rest as a Portal for our Collective Healing with Tricia Hersey on January 28, at 6 p.m, a press release says.

Tricia Hersey is the founder of The Nap Ministry and her work centers around rest as resistance and is rooted in black liberation theology, womanist theology, community organizing, spiritual practice and the science of sleep. This compelling and challenging lecture will be followed by a brief Q&A.

The event is free and open to the public. To register for the webinar, click here.

Tricia Hersey is a Chicago native living in Atlanta with over 20 years of experience collaborating with communities as a performance artist, theater maker, theologian, and community organizer. She is the founder of The Nap Ministry, an organization that examines rest as a form of resistance and reparations by curating spaces for the community to rest via Collective Napping Experiences, immersive workshops, and performance art installations. Her research interests include black liberation theology, womanism, somatics, and cultural trauma.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Tricia’s work has been seen with Chicago Public Schools, School of the Art Institute Chicago, Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, The Atlantic, United States Peace Corps, Google and organizations nationwide and internationally. You can follow The Nap Ministry on all social media platforms at @thenapministry and her website is triciahersey.com

The James Ross McCain Faith and Learning Lecture is a signature event hosted by the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and brings a nationally recognized scholar to campus each year. The keynote address focuses on current conversations about questions of faith and values in American culture, providing timely and relevant points of reference for on-campus religious dialogue. The event is free, and the public is welcome to attend the lecture. The lecture is named for James Ross McCain, Agnes Scott College’s second president, who served from 1923 to 1951. Previous speakers include Bishop Minerva Carcaño, Dr. Amy-Jill Levine, Kate Bowler and Barbara Brown Taylor.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.