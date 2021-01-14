Agnes Scott plans to partially reopen campus Jan. 19

Share









Decatur, GA — After months of planning, Agnes Scott College will move forward with reopening some parts of its campus on Jan. 19. Decisions about the reopening plan were made by the college’s COVID-19 Task Force and other committees with faculty, staff and student representation.

The safety precautions that the college is taking include:

– Students will be required to be tested for COVID-19 through the Wellness Center at the beginning of the semester in order to gain access to campus.

– Students who plan to live on campus or who are requesting access to on-campus activities and services will be required to complete COVID-19 testing through the Wellness Center every two weeks.

– All employees must have a molecular (PCR) test within 7-10 days of returning to campus.

– While on campus, students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks (inside and outdoors except when alone in a private office or residence hall room).

– Classrooms and common areas will be set up with directional signage and for physical distancing and multiple daily cleaning protocols implemented.

– Sanitation stations will be provided in all buildings.

– All buildings are being tested for adequate ventilation, and mitigation will be performed where necessary.

Residence halls will be reopened with a maximum capacity of fifty percent, and priority for on-campus residence was given to international students, student athletes, students with demonstrated independent status on their FAFSA, and students with housing insecurity

Courses, including those in physical education, will be offered via dual mode (a mixture of in-person and remote learning) or entirely remote. Students may choose to take all of their classes remotely, and students who live nearby may come to campus for dual-mode classes, to use designated areas as study halls and to meet with others while following screening, mask and physical distancing requirements. The library and learning centers will be accessible to all students.

NCAA athletic competition will resume in the spring for all six sports. Athletes will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and frequently before practice and competition. Student athletes will be under strict physical distancing guidelines.

The Task Force will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Fulton and DeKalb counties, with a very close eye on hospital intensive care unit capacities.

The president of Agnes Scott College, Leocadia Zak, was herself hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020. She has since made a significant recovery.

