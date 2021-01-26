Atlanta Public Schools will offer COVID-19 Surveillance Testing as part of reopening plan

Share









Atlanta, GA — With students returning to the classrooms, Atlanta Public Schools on Jan. 25 announced a plan to conduct COVID-19 surveillance testing in schools.

“APS is leading the way in educating students in the safest way possible by being the first PreK-12 school district in the state of Georgia to offer COVID-19 Surveillance Testing in schools and buildings, which has been recognized as one of the surest ways to create a safe environment,” the district announced in a press release. “This weekly testing will allow the District to be proactive and identify the presence of the COVID-19 virus, even in individuals who may be asymptomatic.

“The District is partnering with metro Atlanta-based Viral Solutions, LLC, to provide screening services, with the goal of beginning to offer testing at several schools as early as Friday of this week, or no later than early next week.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Viral Soultions said, “Viral Solutions will serve approximately 55,000 students and 6,000 staff members — administrating an average of 1,300 COVID-19 tests per day in schools.”

APS is returning students to the classroom in phases after months of students learning virtually due to the pandemic. Students in grades PreK through second grade whose parents opted for in-person instruction returned on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Grades three through five will return Feb. 8 while grades six through 12 will return on Feb. 16, APS announced.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe. And, I want our students, teachers, staff, and the APS community to know that I’m listening. I hear your concerns. They haven’t fallen on deaf ears,” Superintendent Lisa Herring said. “But more importantly, I’m acting on your concerns and I continue to evolve our Return+Learn plan with your feedback in mind.”

Here is the full announcement from Atlanta Public Schools:

