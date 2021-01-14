Avondale Estates ends backdoor trash pick up due to COVID-19 levels

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Due to the alarming rate of COVID-19 spread in Georgia, the city of Avondale Estates is taking extra steps to protect its employees.

As of Jan. 11, the city switched back to curbside garbage collection rather than picking it up at residents’ backdoors. The city also is having most of its employees work remotely and closed City Hall to the public.

Here’s the full announcement from the city of Avondale Estates:

Due to escalating rates of COVID-19 throughout the State and DeKalb County, the City of Avondale Estates is taking necessary precautions to reduce potential exposure for its residents and employees. City Hall and other facilities will remain closed to the public. Administration employees will transition to working remotely as responsibilities and circumstances allow. Public Works and Law Enforcement will utilize PPE resources and limit interaction to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To ensure continuity of services performed by Public Works, staff will be divided into two crews with staggered schedules to limit employees’ exposure to the virus and eliminate cross contamination. These precautions require a shift back to curbside collection of sanitation rather than backdoor pickup starting Monday, January 11, 2021. Curbside collection is necessary to enable the reduced crew capacity to collect the garbage on their current schedule. Curbside collection further reduces the potential risk of COVID-19 exposure from household members, gates, fences, or other items when accessing backyard receptacles. Please have garbage at the curb by 7:15 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day to avoid a missed pickup. The crews will continue to provide backdoor service for those households that were given a waiver in the spring. If you do not already have a waiver and are physically unable to bring your garbage to the curb, visit www.AvondaleEstates.org/specialassistance to make a request. To view the schedule and guidelines visit www.AvondaleEstates.org/sanitation. Contacting administration staff during this time is best done through the City’s website or by email. Requests for services and outlets to express concerns are available online at www.AvondaleEstates.org/requests for your convenience. You can access permit applications at www.AvondaleEstates.org/permitapp. Should the form or item you need not be available, please contact the City through the website or email for more details. Board, Commission, and Committee meetings will continue to be held via Zoom. Links to meetings are posted at www.AvondaleEstates.org/MeetingCalendar at least one week before meetings, work sessions, and other community forums. These meeting announcements and links will also be posted in the enews. Access to meetings is available by phone, computer, or smart device. Your cooperation and patience are very much appreciated while we take these measures to protect you and our employees as this pandemic continues. Updates will be communicated through enews, social media, and on the City’s website.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.