Avondale holding public meetings on urban design analysis, historic preservation guidelines

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale has two public input sessions planned regarding an urban design analysis and the city’s historic preservation guidelines.

“The City of Avondale and the DDA contracted with Lord Aeck Sargent (LAS) to conduct a technical urban design analysis that works off the current downtown master plan, the newly adopted street grid, and the proposed downtown zoning code,” the city said in a press release. “This technical analysis provides the City with a tool to see how different planning actions are coming together to create a new downtown. The analysis took into consideration stormwater, bike paths, and parking options. The team modeled potential development based on the street grid and the proposed zoning codes.”

The team will be presenting its work on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. To view the meeting, join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85351456325 or by calling 301-715-8592 (Webinar ID: 853 5145 6325).

The input session on the historic preservation guidelines will occur in February.

“The Board of Mayor and Commissioners adopted new Historic Preservation Guidelines contingent on an evaluation of the appropriate classification for what are now considered Tier 2 homes in the historic district,” a press release from the city says. “A community information session is planned for the evening of Monday, February 8 at 7 p.m. Consultants from Lord Aeck Sargent will describe the evaluation criteria, share their recommendations, and answer questions for attendees. A video of the presentation will be posted on the city’s website the following day.”

To view the meeting, join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85428732326 or by calling 301-715-8592 (Webinar ID: 854 2873 2326).

“The new guidelines stay true to the Secretary of Interior Standards as required in the city’s ordinance and provide historic property homeowners with more objective direction for home renovations,” the press release from the city says. “View these new guidelines, related documents, and videos on the city’s website at www.AvondaleEstates.org/guidelines.”

