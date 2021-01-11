(BREAKING) DeKalb County Schools will delay reopening due to high COVID-19 rates

Share









By Sara Amis, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — In accordance with the previously announced re-opening plan, the DeKalb County School District will delay face to face learning for students until the positivity rate drops below 10%.

The information was disclosed during a Jan. 11 School Board meeting, which is ongoing.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and has been adopted as an alternative to the community spread metric that many school districts including DCSD had been using.

The positivity rate for DeKalb County over the last 14 days is 14.9% as of Jan. 8, 2021. Previously, DeKalb County Schools declined to confirm to Decaturish whether the positivity rate metric is what the district is using to determine whether or not to reopen.

Beginning January 19, classes will return to their normal bell schedules as listed on Infinite Campus. Classes will be conducted virtually on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, using Wednesdays as instructional support days. Teachers will be on campus and teach virtually from classrooms.

Families will be notified two weeks before students return to the classroom.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.