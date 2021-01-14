City of Decatur debuts virtual municipal court

Share









Decatur, GA — The City of Decatur debuted a virtual court on Tuesday, Jan. 12 to address court resets and virtual proceedings. The municipal court has previously been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional proceedings are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 9 a.m. and Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 9 a.m. Information for scheduled virtual proceedings will post to the city website and will be available to the public via streaming. For citation-holders interested in resolving their case via virtual court, a Virtual Court Registration form is available.

Citation-holders will also be notified of scheduled reset dates by mail at the last address on record. If there has been an address change or update since the citation was issued, citation-holders should notify the court immediately at 404-678-553-6655.

More information and updates about the City of Decatur Municipal Court’s Virtual Court initiative will be posted to the Court’s webpage as it becomes available.