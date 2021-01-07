Commissioner Larry Johnson to host panel seeking solutions for drag racing in DeKalb County

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host a virtual panel discussion regarding illegal street racing on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m, according to a press release from the county.

Commissioner Johnson will feature Sen. Emanuel Jones, Bobbie Sanford, Camaro Nation ATL and DeKalb County Public Safety representatives.

“This is an issue we have to talk about and see what we can do together,” Commissioner Johnson said. “When we work with one another and are willing to hear from all interested stakeholders, we can devise solutions that will yield the best outcome.”

The meeting can be watched on Commissioner Larry Johnson’s Facebook Live or accessed by phone at (602) 333 0032, USA toll free 8882709936, conference code 641265.

The discussion will focus on bringing together the community, police department and car industry to engage in a robust dialogue on ways to work collaboratively to identify solutions to prevent any more harm.

For more information, contact Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office at 404-371-2425 or visit www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com.

